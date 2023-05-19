How Joe Alwyn feels about Taylor Swift and Matty Healy, apparently

Christopher Polk/NBC - Getty Images

A new report claims to know exactly how Joe Alwyn is feeling about ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's very-public-dates with Matty Healy.

If your TikTok 'fyp' is anything like ours, the chances are you can't escape the Taylor/Matty situation that's unfolding right before our eyes. Following Taylor's break up from Joe, who she had been with since 2016, rumours started to emerge that she was dating The 1975's Matty Healy in May.

The pair have been spotted on a number of public dates in New York, while Matty has been photographed in the crowd at Taylor's Eras tour gigs. A source also told ET, "Taylor and Matty like each other. Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past."

Now, an insider at Daily Mail claims to know exactly how her ex-partner Joe is feeling, and it's safe to say it's not good news. Of course, Swifties will know the actor is a particularly private person, so anything like this should be taken with a pinch of salt.

"Joe feels slighted and is distraught after seeing her budding relationship with Matt, but is doing his best to keep busy and focus on himself," the source said. Apparently, "Joe was aware that Taylor and Matt were making music together and collaborating" and "she told him that they had become friends and he trusted her." The insider denied "overlap" between Joe and Matty.

News of Joe and Taylor's split first came in April 2023, though reports then claimed they had broken up as early as February. According to ET, "it was not dramatic" and "the relationship had just run its course."

Here's to hoping Joe is doing OK - getting over a six year relationship isn't easy in any situation.

