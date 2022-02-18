Jody Greig Magician Launches Sparkling New Edinburgh Magician Website

Jody Greig Magician

Top Comedy Magician in Edinburgh rebrands to https://magician.scot while staying on brand with his excellent performances

Edinburgh, UK, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jody Greig Magician, rated as a leading Magician In Edinburgh has launched his new website that is on-brand with his sparkling performances that have been the life of many parties across Scotland.

Jody Greig Magician has built a career rich in magic and technology. As a former Software Engineer and Computer Science teacher, he has incorporated those elements into his performances in many ways. So it wasn’t a surprise that he has built the new website himself. It’s also interesting to note that he is the first entertainer in the UK, who started accepting Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency payments.

But at the center of the success story for this renowned Magician In Edinburgh is that he puts his heart into each of his performances. Laced with the perfect dollop of comedy his performances have raised the bar for magic shows at different types of events. Well-prepared with material for specific occasions, the ability to know the pulse of the audience, and impeccable magic skills have made his performances a hit with clients.

Their glowing customer reviews are a testament to the sensational shows he has consistently delivered throughout the country. Those looking for Comedy Magician Hire in Edinburgh for their parties can rest assured that Jody Greig’s entertainment will deliver comedy routines that are fast-paced, interactive, and extremely funny. In fact, the event can be customized based on clients’ needs.

That’s because Jody Greig takes the effort to understand what they want right at the onset. He then recommends the most suitable style of entertainment for the party or event. From close-up to walk-around, mix ‘n’ mingle, parlour or stage; he has many tricks under his sleeve and they have all proven to be equally effective. And that’s why he has become the most sought-after Magician In Edinburgh.

As a close-up magician, he can make magic happen right in front of spectators’ eyes. When he has to work at the tables, the performance is adapted to ensure that the table and spectator arrangement is taken into consideration. Jody Greig Magician is all about creating interactive and unique performances that will make spectators feel like they are in the VIP row of a show that they will remember for a long time to come.

From comedy card routines to tricks with money and mind reading; Jody Greig Magician is known to create those spectacular visual moments that will wow the audiences at every event. That’s why his interactive comedy magic is a hit at all types of events including weddings and corporate gigs. Those interested in Comedy Magician Hire across Scotland can now reach out on the new website created by the maestro himself, and let the magic begin.

About Jody Greig Magician

Jody Greig Magician is the award-winning comedy magician who is demand to perform all over Scotland. Based in Edinburgh, Jody has made a name for himself with his fun and exciting performances that have been the high point of many parties and events across Scotland.

Jody Greig Magician

Web: https://magician.scot/

Email: jody@magician.scot

Phone: 0777 264 9857

