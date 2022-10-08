Jodie Whittaker's time traveler faces erasure in new trailer for her farewell Doctor Who episode

Clark Collis
·2 min read
Jodie Whittaker's time traveler faces erasure in new trailer for her farewell Doctor Who episode

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker's final episode as the titular time traveler, "The Power of the Doctor," will air Oct. 23, the BBC has announced, also releasing a new trailer for it.

The clip features both the dreaded Daleks and actor Sacha Dhawan's The Master. "This is the day you are erased forever!" threatens Dhawan's villain, before deadpanning, "Bit of a conversation stopper..."

Meanwhile, the Doctor is joined by friends of the character's current and previous iterations, including Mandip Gill's Yaz and Sophie Aldred's Ace, the latter of whom was a companion of Sylvester McCoy's Seventh Doctor back in the '80s.

The BBC has also released a new synopsis for the episode, The Radio Times reports.

"In this feature-length special to mark her last adventure, Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor must fight for her very existence against her deadliest enemies: the Daleks, the Cybermen, and her archnemesis, the Master," the synopsis explains. "Who is attacking a speeding bullet train on the edges of a distant galaxy? Why are seismologists going missing from 21st-century Earth? Who is defacing some of history's most iconic paintings? Why is a Dalek trying to make contact with the Doctor? And just what hold does the mesmeric Rasputin have over Tsar Nicholas in 1916 Russia? The Doctor faces multiple threats… and a battle to the death."

Doctor Who
Doctor Who

James Pardon/BBC Studios/BBC America Jodie Whittaker in 'Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils'

News broke in May that Whittaker will be replaced in the role of the Doctor by Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa.

"The future is here and it's Ncuti!" the series' new showrunner, Russell T Davies, said in a statement. "Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor, and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds."

Whittaker shot her part of the scene in which her Doctor will "regenerate" into Gatwa's version last year. "It was singularly the most emotional day on set I think I've ever had," the actress told EW. "It's a really bizarre feeling, because it's the best time I've ever had on a job, and I made the decision to leave it, so it's a really strange thing to do to yourself. It feels like you're giving yourself stitches — like, 'Why have you done it?' But… it felt right."

Watch the trailer for "The Power of the Doctor" below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • Clayton Echard Says He's Focusing on Himself After Susie Evans Split: 'I'm Not Mentally Healed'

    The former Bachelor star says he is "not looking to date" following his breakup with Susie Evans last month

  • Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker making last appearance as Time Lord

    The Power Of The Doctor episode will end her time on the sci-fi series after five years in the lead role.

  • Former Blue Jays star Edwin Encarnación throws first pitch for Game 1 of AL wild-card series

    Edwin Encarnación got the crowd rocking ahead of Game 1 of the AL wild-card series.

  • Daniel Cormier: Jake Paul ‘not a joke,’ but Anderson Silva wins the fight

    Daniel Cormier thinks ex-UFC champion Anderson Silva will beat Jake Paul in their boxing pay-per-view headliner this month in Phoenix.

  • US warned Hong Kong against providing a 'safe haven' for sanctioned oligarchs after a $500 million superyacht docked in the city's harbor

    A US state department spokesperson told the FT Hong Kong's harboring of the sanctioned yacht called into question its business environment.

  • How Hunter McGrady is trying to break 'unhealthy' food cycles for her kids

    "Our kids are listening. The way we talk about food, our bodies, other people's bodies — all of it."

  • Santiago Espinal returns to Blue Jays lineup for Game 2 against Mariners

    TORONTO — Santiago Espinal is back in the Toronto Blue Jays' lineup. The second baseman will bat ninth against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday in Game 2 of the American League wild card series. Interim Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Espinal's swing looked good after time on the injured list due to a strained left oblique. "He took a lot of swings, swing and miss, all that kind of stuff with that kind of injury," said Schneider. "I trust that he's good to go. Running, defence, everyt

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Senators win third straight over Canadiens behind Stutzle's three-point effort

    GANDER, N.L. — Tim Stutzle recorded a goal and two assists as the Ottawa Senators won their third consecutive game over the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Thursday in pre-season action at the Steele Community Centre in Gander, N.L. Drake Batherson opened the scoring just 38 seconds into the game, followed by a Brady Tkachuk goal under eight minutes later as Ottawa (4-3) took an early 2-0 lead. Kaiden Guhle put Montreal (0-6-1) on the board 12:23 into the first period to cut the deficit. In the second, K

  • Montreal off to Miami with goal of finishing first in MLS East

    MONTREAL — After missing the Major League Soccer playoffs in heartbreaking fashion last season, CF Montreal will have no such stress this year after booking their trip to the post-season a month ago. They will, however, have the opportunity to secure first place in the Eastern Conference and nab a crucial first-round bye as they take on Inter Miami on the road on Sunday afternoon. That being said, skipping the first round has often been a poison apple for teams at the top of the East. Since 2016