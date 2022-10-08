Jodie Whittaker's time traveler faces erasure in new trailer for her farewell Doctor Who episode

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker's final episode as the titular time traveler, "The Power of the Doctor," will air Oct. 23, the BBC has announced, also releasing a new trailer for it.

The clip features both the dreaded Daleks and actor Sacha Dhawan's The Master. "This is the day you are erased forever!" threatens Dhawan's villain, before deadpanning, "Bit of a conversation stopper..."

Meanwhile, the Doctor is joined by friends of the character's current and previous iterations, including Mandip Gill's Yaz and Sophie Aldred's Ace, the latter of whom was a companion of Sylvester McCoy's Seventh Doctor back in the '80s.

The BBC has also released a new synopsis for the episode, The Radio Times reports.

"In this feature-length special to mark her last adventure, Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor must fight for her very existence against her deadliest enemies: the Daleks, the Cybermen, and her archnemesis, the Master," the synopsis explains. "Who is attacking a speeding bullet train on the edges of a distant galaxy? Why are seismologists going missing from 21st-century Earth? Who is defacing some of history's most iconic paintings? Why is a Dalek trying to make contact with the Doctor? And just what hold does the mesmeric Rasputin have over Tsar Nicholas in 1916 Russia? The Doctor faces multiple threats… and a battle to the death."

News broke in May that Whittaker will be replaced in the role of the Doctor by Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa.

"The future is here and it's Ncuti!" the series' new showrunner, Russell T Davies, said in a statement. "Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor, and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds."

Whittaker shot her part of the scene in which her Doctor will "regenerate" into Gatwa's version last year. "It was singularly the most emotional day on set I think I've ever had," the actress told EW. "It's a really bizarre feeling, because it's the best time I've ever had on a job, and I made the decision to leave it, so it's a really strange thing to do to yourself. It feels like you're giving yourself stitches — like, 'Why have you done it?' But… it felt right."

