Jodie Turner-Smith Shaves Off Her Eyebrows: 'Bye, Bye'

Jodie Turner-Smith is saying farewell to her eyebrows!

On Wednesday, the Queen & Slim star, 35, shared an Instagram Story video of her eyebrows being shaved off. "Bye, Bye brows," Turner-Smith wrote over the clip.

It is not immediately clear as to what sparked the dramatic change. Nonetheless, Turner-Smith isn't one to shy away from making a bold statement.

Earlier this week, the actress and model posted a series of NSFW photos that were taken ahead of the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards. In one shot, Turner-Smith is seen posing naked alongside her husband Joshua Jackson, who sported a tuxedo, at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills.

In another shot, Turner-Smith poses solo, this time spreading her arms wide while facing the view in front of her. "The cat that got the cream," she captioned the post.

In the comment section, the Dawson's Creek alum, 43, responded, "You're talking about me right?, I'm the cat that got the cream…because…wow."

After the couple's sexy shoot, Jackson and Turner-Smith looked picture perfect at the awards show, where Jackson was nominated for best actor in a limited series or movie made for television for Dr. Death. Turner-Smith wore a custom-made teal Gucci gown with cascading skirt, which can be seen in some of the Instagram shots.

Jackson and Turner-Smith have been married since 2019 and are parents to one daughter, Janie, born in 2020.