Jodie Turner-Smith Shares Sweet Photo of Joshua Jackson and Daughter: 'Thankful'

Jodie Turner-Smith Posts Baby Pic with Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith/Instagram; Inset: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Jodie Turner-Smith is giving the world a peek at her daughter.

The actress, who welcomed her first child with husband Joshua Jackson in April 2020, shared a heartwarming photo of her daughter and Jackson, 43, in honor of Thanksgiving.

Turner-Smith, 35, posted the snap on Instagram Friday, where she wrote in the caption, "I'm most thankful for you." The photo shows an adult foot — tagged as Jackson's Instagram account — beside a much smaller foot being held by Jackson's hand.

Jackson and Turner-Smith have not shown pictures of their daughter's face on social media since welcoming her last spring and have kept her life mostly offline, although the couple hasn't been shy about praising each other's parenting skills.

"It's everything. He's an amazing partner and an amazing dad," Turner-Smith said of Jackson while speaking to PEOPLE at An Evening with COS event in October.

"I love being a parent," she added. "It's honestly one of the greatest things I could have asked for."

Jackson opened up about his own experience with fatherhood in a July interview with MR PORTER magazine, telling the outlet that becoming a father altered his own perspective in "every possible way."

"It's 100 percent changed how I approach my work and my life. That has been made so clear to me in this past year. For me to feel good about what I'm doing day to day, my family has to be the central focus," he explained.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson

Jackson also told the magazine he was looking forward to seeing "the world through my daughter's eyes."

"There are plenty of things left for me to do, but now the thing that gets me excited is experiencing the world through my daughter's eyes," he said. "I can't wait to take her scuba diving. I can't wait to take her skiing. I can't wait to read a great book with her."

The Dr. Death actor added, "I'm not worried at all she'll be a wallflower. She's been a character from the word go."

In June, Turner-Smith gave a glimpse at her baby girl's nursery. The Queen & Slim star posted a photo of her daughter's light blue room, featuring plenty of stuffed animals and a brightly colored rug, while explaining that she and Jackson were moving out of New York and donating nursery pieces from Evolur Baby to a "family in need."