Jodie Turner-Smith Reportedly Files For Divorce From Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are calling it quits after more than three years of marriage.

People reports that Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from Jackson, citing “irreconcilable differences.” She is seeking joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Juno Rose, and is asking that no spousal support be awarded to either party.

Court documents cited by USA Today and other outlets list the couple’s date of separation as Sept. 13.

As of Monday afternoon, neither Jackson nor Turner-Smith had responded publicly to the report. HuffPost has reached out to representatives for both actors seeking comment.

Jackson, who endeared himself to legions of fans as Pacey Witter on “Dawson’s Creek,” wed Turner-Smith in December 2019. The pair were introduced a year earlier at Usher’s 40th birthday party.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson got married in 2019.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson got married in 2019.

Turner-Smith, a fellow actor whose credits include “Queen & Slim” and “White Noise,” later confirmed that she hadn’t expected her relationship with Jackson to stand the test of time.

“We’re in a two, three-year one-night stand now,” she joked during a 2021 appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Last year, she told Forbes: “When I met Josh and one of the biggest reasons why I married him, wanted him to be my husband, is because of how loved and supported I felt by him. I had never been with anyone who I thought was wanting to lift me up the way that I felt that he was lifting me up.”

As for Jackson, he hinted that it was love at first sight when speaking about his marriage during an appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” earlier this year.

When host Andy Cohen asked Jackson when he first knew Turner-Smith was “the one,” the actor responded: “When she walked into the room looking like that.”

The pair made their last public appearance as a couple at New York Fashion Week in September, when they also celebrated Turner-Smith’s 37th birthday. Last week, however, Turner-Smith turned up solo at a New York Public Library event hosted by Amal and George Clooney.

Related...