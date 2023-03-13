Jodie Turner-Smith just gave the classic Oscars red lip a glittering upgrade

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith returned to the award season red carpet, once again sporting a bold crystal-encrusted beauty ensemble. The British actress and model attended last night's 95th Academy Awards afterparty, hosted by Vanity Fair, showcasing a glittering red lipstick look that gave traditional Hollywood glamour a modern twist.

Her maximalist make-up, courtesy of artist Sheika Daley, featured a symmetrical double cat eye framing her upper and lower lashes, complete with a thin thread of silver shimmer, fluttering false lashes and of course, a statement ruby lip. Opting for a classic red carpet hue, the lip paired glitter and gemstones for an updated finish that felt luxe and contemporary without straying too far from the Oscar's signature of sophistication.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Turner-Smith's show-stopping beauty look was curated to match her floor-length harlequin Gucci gown, which featured identical crystal detailing and two familiarly ruby-toned velvet panels.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

The 36-year-old wasn't the only actress experimenting with the classic red lip at last night's award show. Lady Gaga wore a similar cherry tone, but instead opted for a glossy latex finish with the assistance of a glazing lipstick lacquer. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Oslen subverted the traditional true red shade in favour of blotted burnt berry hue.

A crystal-embellished beauty look has quickly become a staple in Turner-Smith's signature red carpet glamour. During her appearance at the 2023 BAFTA awards in London, the Queen & Slim star made a convincing case for futuristic make-up, armed with a vibrant violet eyeshadow hue and extraterrestrial diamanté freckles. For the ultimate party beauty inspiration, keep looking to her.

