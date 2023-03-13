Jodie Turner-Smith just gave the classic Oscars red lip a glittering upgrade
Jodie Turner-Smith returned to the award season red carpet, once again sporting a bold crystal-encrusted beauty ensemble. The British actress and model attended last night's 95th Academy Awards afterparty, hosted by Vanity Fair, showcasing a glittering red lipstick look that gave traditional Hollywood glamour a modern twist.
Her maximalist make-up, courtesy of artist Sheika Daley, featured a symmetrical double cat eye framing her upper and lower lashes, complete with a thin thread of silver shimmer, fluttering false lashes and of course, a statement ruby lip. Opting for a classic red carpet hue, the lip paired glitter and gemstones for an updated finish that felt luxe and contemporary without straying too far from the Oscar's signature of sophistication.
Turner-Smith's show-stopping beauty look was curated to match her floor-length harlequin Gucci gown, which featured identical crystal detailing and two familiarly ruby-toned velvet panels.
The 36-year-old wasn't the only actress experimenting with the classic red lip at last night's award show. Lady Gaga wore a similar cherry tone, but instead opted for a glossy latex finish with the assistance of a glazing lipstick lacquer. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Oslen subverted the traditional true red shade in favour of blotted burnt berry hue.
A crystal-embellished beauty look has quickly become a staple in Turner-Smith's signature red carpet glamour. During her appearance at the 2023 BAFTA awards in London, the Queen & Slim star made a convincing case for futuristic make-up, armed with a vibrant violet eyeshadow hue and extraterrestrial diamanté freckles. For the ultimate party beauty inspiration, keep looking to her.
