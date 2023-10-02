Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson divorcing after 4 years of marriage

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson have split after nearly four years of marriage.

PEOPLE reports that Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson in Los Angeles. The two quietly tied the knot in late 2019 and share a young daughter, 3, together. The Queen & Slim actress reportedly requested shared custody with Jackson.

EW has reached out to Turner-Smith and Jackson's representatives for comment.

Turner-Smith, who has previously revealed that her first crush was Jackson's Dawson's Creek character Pacey Witter, first met Jackson at Usher's 40th birthday in 2018. She recalled on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2021, "When I first met my husband, we had a one-night stand. We're in a two, three-year one-night stand now."

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

She also conceded that she played hard to get at first. "I saw him before he saw me and when I saw him, I was like, 'I want that,' Turner-Smith added. "And then when he saw me, I just pretended like I didn't see him."

Jackson has shared that it was an "adamant" Turner-Smith who proposed to him on New Year's Eve in Nicaragua. "It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic," he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2021. "We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her. She was quite adamant, and she was right. This is the best choice I ever made."

