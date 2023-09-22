Jodie Turner-Smith and Her Mom Have a Glam Date at the Gucci Show in Milan: See Their Matching Looks!

The mother-daughter duo stepped out in high fashion during Milan Fashion Week on Friday

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jodie Turner-SMith poses for a photo ahead of the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week

For screen — and style! — star Jodie Turner-Smith, fashion month is a family affair.

The actress stepped out during Milan Fashion Week Friday with her mom, Hilda Smith, as they both fittingly rocked some Gucci ahead of the brand's Ancora Fashion Show on Friday.

For their matching looks in Italy, the two came dressed to impress. The Queen & Slim actress, 37, wore a gray blazer and matching bandeau top paired with darker denim jeans, a black Gucci belt, a black bag, retro-style shades and plenty of gold and silver jewelry to tie it all in.

Hilda came prepared in a denim Gucci shirt dress, Gucci heels, a Gucci bag and oversize sunnies.

The event itself marked the debut of Creative Director Sabato De Sarno's first Gucci collection, and it followed Turner-Smith's various 37th birthday celebrations in New York City earlier this month.

Related: Jodie Turner-Smith Says She Feels 'So Lucky' to Have Her Mother in Her Daughter's Life

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jodie Turner-SMith poses for a photo ahead of the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week

Turner-Smith previously opened up about her relationship with her mom Hilda for Another Magazine's spring/summer issue last year.

"I feel so lucky that I have my mom with me to not only just be there for my daughter, but to teach me how to be a mom. My mother is a really, really good mother. And now I have her teaching me how to mother my daughter," she said.

"I never had a close relationship with my grandmas. So the fact that my daughter is really close with her grandma literally makes me cry every time I think about it," Turner-Smith said. "To me, the concept of someone being close to their grandma was like a movie and TV thing. It wasn’t real life. I’m just happy to create that world for my daughter. It really does take a village. And I have so many people helping me make it happen."

Back in March, the model and actress opened up about raising her own family these days, revealing in an interview with ELLE UK that she knows her daughter with husband Joshua Jackson — 3-year-old Janie — will have a "completely different experience" than either of her parents given her skin color.

Story continues

"She is going to have a completely different experience in the world than I did, because I have given birth to a mixed-race girl," Turner-Smith said of her little one.

"It's interesting because I had a lot of resistance to becoming a mother and, throughout my life, I always said if I were to have children, I wanted to have Black, Black babies so that I could affirm them as children with the love that I felt I needed to have been affirmed with by the outside world."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Jodie Turner-SMith poses for a photo ahead of the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week

Related: Jodie Turner-Smith Shares How She Combats Mom Guilt Being Away from Baby: 'She Doesn't Miss Us!'

As Turner-Smith explained, she changed her mind when she met her actor husband, 45, but she did have a "mini pause."

"I was like, 'She's going to be walking through the world not only having an experience that I did not have, but looking like people that, in a way, I'd always felt a little bit tormented by,' " Turner-Smith said.

"Now that I've got this little, tiny, light-skinned boss, I feel like it's the universe teaching me lessons," she added. "I've been given a daughter who looks this way to heal my own conversations around colorism."

Jackson and Turner-Smith — who met at Usher's 40th birthday party in 2018 — tied the knot in December 2019 and welcomed their little girl in April 2020.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.