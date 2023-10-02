Jodie Turner-Smith files for divorce from husband Joshua Jackson, asks for joint custody

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are en route to divorce after four years of marriage.

The "Queen & Slim" star, 37, filed for divorce from the "Dawson's Creek" alum, 45, in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, court documents obtained by USA TODAY show.

Turner-Smith listed the couple's date of separation as Sept. 13, 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences" as her reason for filing.

In the court documents, the English actress asked for joint physical and legal custody of their 3-year-old daughter Juno Jackson.

Turner-Smith also asked the courts to terminate rights for either party to claim spousal support following the divorce, but has requested that Jackson pay her attorney fees.

Jackson and Turner-Smith got married in August 2019.

The couple met at Usher's 40th birthday party in 2018. The "Fatal Attraction" star told "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen during an appearance in April that he knew he wanted to marry Turner "when she walked into the room" the night they met.

Jackson also shared in an interview with The Sunday Times that he "didn't think I ever wanted to get married" prior to meeting Turner-Smith.

"Partially, it's age," he said of his changed mindset. "I'm old enough to be able to do this. Partially it's about finding somebody in the right moment of life."

He added: "If we had met five years earlier we probably would have had a torrid affair, but all the rest of this stuff, I was just not ready."

Turner-Smith gushed about her nuptials to Jackson in an interview with Forbes in September 2022. "When I met Josh and one of the biggest reasons why I married him, wanted him to be my husband, is because of how loved and supported I felt by him," she said.

"The Independent" star added: "I had never been with anyone who I thought was wanting to lift me up the way that I felt that he was lifting me up. That is one of my favorite things about him."

