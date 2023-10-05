Jodie Turner-Smith 'Decided That She Is Done' After Marriage to Joshua Jackson Turned 'Unhealthy' (Source)

The 'Queen & Slim' actress filed for divorce on Monday, citing "irreconcilable differences," after more than three years of marriage

Lionel Hahn/Getty Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith knew it was time to call an end to her marriage to Joshua Jackson.

“She decided that she is done,” a source told PEOPLE of the 37-year-old actress, who filed for divorce from the Dawson’s Creek alum, 45, after more than three years of marriage.

"They are on very different paths in life," the source continued. "Jodie loves being a mom. She also loves working."

The insider also noted, "It turned into an unhealthy marriage that made her unhappy. They will co-parent their daughter. They want her to continue to thrive."

Brian Ach/Getty Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

In Turner-Smith's divorce petition obtained by PEOPLE, the actress cited “irreconcilable differences” as the legal grounds for their divorce. Turner-Smith requested the court to grant the former couple joint custody of their daughter, Juno Rose Diana Jackson, whom they welcomed in April 2020.



The Sex Education actress initially met Jackson at Usher's birthday party in 2018. In August 2019, the couple sparked rumors of an imminent wedding when they appeared to pick up a marriage license in Beverly Hills. PEOPLE later confirmed they married on Aug. 18, 2019.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith

On International Women's Day in 2020, the actress-model shared the news on her Instagram Story that she and Jackson were getting ready to welcome a baby girl.

The Queen & Slim star posted a video of her pregnant belly, writing, "Can you see her dancing in there? Every time I try to record she stops."

A month after the pair welcomed their baby, Jackson posted a Mother's Day tribute to Turner-Smith on Instagram, thanking his wife for "making me a father" and praised the new mother alongside a photo of her holding their daughter.

"Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived. The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but," he captioned the post.

On Sept. 13 — the same day Turner-Smith listed as her date of separation — she gushed about feeling love from friends and family on her 37th birthday in a post shared on Instagram.

She captioned a series of photos from her birthday celebration in New York City: “as i embark on another new year, i can’t help but meditate on love and it’s many manifestations…. love is not some lofty unattainable thing. love is a gesture, a look, an intention.”

“love is community. love is showing up,” Turner-Smith added. Though the pictures included snaps with her friends and family, at time of publication, Jackson was noticeably missing from the carousel.



She concluded, “thank you to all of you who showed up for me this week in new york— in spirit and in the flesh. i don’t take any of this for granted, and most of all, i don’t take any of you for granted.”



