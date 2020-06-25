Jodie Turner-Smith Calls Joshua Jackson 'No. 1 Daddy' After Father's Day: 'So Lucky to Have Ya'

After Father's Day last weekend, Jodie Turner-Smith dedicated a sweet post in husband Joshua Jackson's honor.

On Thursday, the Queen & Slim star posted a photo of Jackson on Instagram with caption on behalf of herself and their 2-month-old daughter.

"big soulmate energy. #1 daddy," she wrote. "just checking in to say that us girls are so lucky to have ya 🤟🏿🤟🏿🤟🏿"

She also shared a series of photos of Jackson on Twitter, quipping, "many have called him daddy. i made him one."

PEOPLE confirmed last December that Turner-Smith, 33, and Jackson, 42, had tied the knot.

The couple then revealed their pregnancy news when they stepped out together in Los Angeles in January, with the British actress showing off a visible bump. Two months later, on International Women's Day, Turner-Smith announced they would be having a daughter.

Reps for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE on April 21 they had welcomed their first child together, and Turner-Smith publicly celebrated the news two days later.

"I'm a mother!" she tweeted, later thanking her fans for the outpouring of well wishes and congratulations.

i’m a mother! — Jodie Turner-Smith (@MissJodie) April 23, 2020

On Mother's Day in May, Jackson celebrated his wife with a touching Instagram post, thanking her for the "passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb," and the "dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world."

"I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments," wrote the Dawson's Creek star. "Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived. The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but."