Jodie Sweetin praises JoJo Siwa, urges LGBTQ support amid Full Hose costar Candace Cameron Bure controversy

After former Hallmark Channel staple Candace Cameron Bure made controversial comments about her new holiday network producing content that will favor "traditional marriage" over featuring LGBTQ love stories, her sitcom costar Jodie Sweetin voiced support for the queer community and openly gay entertainer JoJo Siwa, who publicly clashed with Bure in July.

"You know I love you," Sweetin wrote Tuesday under Siwa's Instagram post about Bure, which called the actress' stance "rude and hurtful" to the LGBTQ community.

Sweetin, who played Stephanie, the sister of Bure's D.J., on ABC's Full House and the Netflix reboot Fuller House, also shared a wealth of LGBTQ resources to her Instagram Story, urging her followers to support legislation that protects same-sex and interracial couples' rights to marry, as well as a post stressing that Jesus didn't condemn gay people.

A representative for Sweetin did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment. Bure's representatives did not respond to multiple inquiries.

Bure faced a barrage of backlash following her Wall Street Journal profile published Monday, in which she and Great American Family executive Bill Abbott revealed the network's stance on including queer romances as prominent stories in their holiday projects.

"I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," Bure, who left Hallmark for GAF in April, told the publication, adding that she didn't think the channel would weave queer stories into its rom-coms in a central capacity.

In addition to Siwa's statement against Bure, whom she previously suggested was the rudest celebrity she'd ever met (Bure later said they patched things up during a phone call), actress Hilarie Burton called Bure and Abbott "disgusting" for their views.

"Bigot," Burton added in a tweet. "I don't remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank."

While Bure's movies on GAF will likely not focus on LGBTQ love stories, Hallmark will premiere its first-ever full-length Christmas movie centered on a gay couple, The Holiday Sitter, on Dec. 11. The film stars Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett.

