Jodie Foster Says Gen Z Coworkers Can Be ‘Really Annoying’

Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Veteran actress Jodie Foster said she can find Generation Z coworkers “really annoying.” Foster, who was just 14 when she earned an Oscar nomination for Taxi Driver, said she hopes she can help young people “learn how to relax” but chastised what she said were easy-to-fix workplace slipups. “They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace,” Foster told The Guardian. “They’re like: ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10.30 a.m..’ Or in emails, I’ll tell them: this is all grammatically incorrect, did you not check your spelling? And they’re like: ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’” Foster highlighted The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey as a bright spot in the generation, having lauded them as an “amazing, exciting talent” during a speech at last year’s Elle magazine Women in Hollywood celebration.

Read it at The Guardian

Read more at The Daily Beast.