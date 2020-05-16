Jodie Comer eyed for young Furiosa in ’Mad Max: Fury Road’ prequel

Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller is eying Jode Comer for the Furiosa prequel (Image by Warner Bros)

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer is reportedly being eyed for the role of young Furiosa in George Miller’s planned Mad Max: Fury Road prequel.

That’s according to The Hollywood Reporter, who have alleged that the filmmaker was interested in the 27-year-old Liverpudlian several months ago.

Comer has shot to fame in recent years thanks to her stunning performance as Villanelle in the first two seasons of Killing Eve, for which she has received critical acclaim and won Best Actress Emmy and BAFTA awards, too.

If Comer does get the role she will have some pretty big shoes to fill, as Charlize Theron was lauded for her turn as Furiosa in the Oscar winning Mad Max: Fury Road, which is widely regarded as the best action film of the last 20 years.

(L-R) Director George Miller, cast members Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Mad Max: Fury Road" out of competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Miller himself provided some updates on the Furiosa prequel earlier this week. Miller confirmed that he was looking for another actress for Furiosa because, even though he had considered using technology to de-age Theron for the Mad Max prequel, he doesn’t believe that it is quite ready yet.

“Despite the valiant attempts on The Irishman, I think there’s still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particular Japanese video-game designers, but there’s still a pretty wide valley, I believe.”

He also told the New York Times that he plans to make the blockbuster after finishing Three Thousand Years Of Longing, a romantic fantasy epic starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton that he has written and will direct.

Unfortunately, production has now been delayed on the film because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It might take a while for it to resume, too, as it is set to be shot across Australia, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.