Jodie Comer and Jessica Chastain nominated for Tony award

Jodie Comer has already won an Olivier for her performance in Prima Facie

Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer has been nominated for a Tony award for her role in the one-woman play Prima Facie.

The British star is one of four women, including Oscar winner Jessica Chastain, shortlisted for the award for best leading actress in a play.

Comer has already won an Olivier award for performance, which has transferred from London to Broadway.

Chastain's performance in A Doll's House is one of six for the reinvention of Henrik Ibsen's play.

Other notable nominations include for Alex Newell, a former Glee star who identifies as non-binary, recognised for their role in new comedy musical Shucked.

They play a female whiskey distiller and chose to be considered in the best supporting actor - rather than actress - category.

"I went based off the English language," they told Variety. "Everyone who does acting is an actor. That is genderless."

Alex Newell is nominated for their performance in the musical Shucked

Former Will & Grace star Sean Hayes is nominated for his performance in Good Night, Oscar, while Samuel L Jackson is recognised for his role in August Wilson's The Piano Lesson.

The list also features singer Josh Groban for Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street; Dear Evan Hansen and Pitch Perfect actor Ben Platt for Parade, and Fences star Stephen McKinley Henderson, who earned his second Tony nomination for Between Riverside And Crazy.

Some Like It Hot, the musical based on the classic film, leads the prestigious theatre award's nominations overall.

It is recognised in 13 categories, while the musicals & Juliet, New York, New York, and Shucked each have nine nominations.

West Side Story's Ariana DeBose will host the awards ceremony on 11 June from New York City's United Palace theatre.