Jodie Comer ends Broadway show after ten minutes due to wildfire smoke

jodie comer - Helen Murray/The Press Room via AP

Jodie Comer ended a Broadway show after 10 minutes when she experienced breathing difficulties due to the poor quality of the New York air caused by wildfire smoke.

The actress, who was playing Tessa in the one-woman matinee performance of Prima Facie, abruptly left the stage and was replaced with an understudy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, New York had the worst air pollution of any city in the world after it became shrouded in a thick orange haze from Canadian wildfires after smoke drifted south from the province of Quebec.

One audience member told Deadline that Ms Comer began to cough after about three minutes into the performance, and called out to a stage manager: “I can’t breathe this air.”

The show was restarted with understudy Dani Arlington going on for Comer in the role of Tessa, a production spokesperson said in a statement.

Vulnerable New Yorkers have been told to wear masks and stay indoors due to the air pollution.

All outdoor activities at New York City’s public schools were suspended, as the smog enveloped the Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline.

Mayor Eric Adams told New Yorkers to limit outdoor activity to “the absolute necessities”, adding: “This is not the day to train for a marathon.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said it had slowed traffic to and from the city’s airports due to reduced visibility.

Baseball team the New York Yankees called off its game against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night because of the poor air quality caused by smoke from the Canadian wildfires. The game has been postponed until Thursday.

Meanwhile, northern Quebec’s largest town was being evacuated as firefighters worked to beat back threats from out-of-control blazes.

According to the province’s forest fire prevention agency, more than 150 forest fires were burning, including more than 110 deemed out of control.

The intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the north-eastern US and parts of eastern Canada in a haze, turning the air acrid and the sky yellowish-grey.