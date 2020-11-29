Jodie Comer discusses relationship with James Burke for the first time: ‘This feels like nothing else’

(AFP via Getty Images)

Jodie Comer has spoken about her relationship with James Burke for the first time in a new interview.

Speaking to Sunday Times Style, the Killing Eve star described the relationship as “very different” to one she has had before.

“You know, I would never want to speak badly about people in my past, but yeah, this relationship feels very different. This feels like nothing else," she told the publication.

The couple met while Comer was in Boston last year filming Free Guy, a comedy starring Ryan Reynolds out next year.

“When you actually feel it, you’re like, ‘Ahhh, so this is what it feels like!’” Comer recalled of their meeting.

"And it was special. I was away, it was the height of summer, I was doing this incredible job that was so much fun, it was my first time working in the States. So it was a lot of firsts.”

While the 27-year-old actor did not name Burke, who works in tech and comes from New England, the duo were photographed together outside Comer’s family home in Liverpool in the summer.

Earlier this year, rumours circulated on social media that Burke was a registered Republican voter, prompting widespread criticism among Comer’s fanbase.

The actor did not comment on the criticism in the interview.

Comer did, however, reveal that the coronavirus pandemic has meant she and her boyfriend have been living apart, with him in the US and her at her family home in Liverpool, where she still lives.

“So there’s a lot of face-timing. But it’s working!" Comer said of their communication. "It’s good. It’s really good. It’s like with anything in life, if you want it enough you make it work.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor also revealed why she still lives with her parents.

“I’m definitely looking to move out,” she said before adding that she’d “live with my mum and dad till I was old and grey if I could".

Comer added that she is aware moving out would be beneficial.

“Well, I recognise I need my own space and independence. I just don’t want to do it,” she said.

