Jodie Burrage breaks Wimbledon duck with impressive straight-sets win

Jodie Burrage made it third time lucky as she registered her first Wimbledon win by beating American Caty McNally.

British wild card Burrage had suffered first-round exits in the previous two years at SW19.

But the 24-year-old, who reached the final of the Nottingham Open last month, swept aside world number 67 McNally 6-1 6-3 to march into the second round.

Jodie Burrage celebrates winning her first singles match at Wimbledon (Victoria Jones/PA)

Victory also means Burrage has likely broken into the top 100 for the first time.

McNally was clearly hindered by a problem with her right thigh, which was heavily strapped.

Ruthless Burrage broke her three times as she wrapped up the first set in only 22 minutes.

McNally received treatment on her thigh at the changeover and instantly improved, forcing a break after Burrage stopped to challenge a call which had clearly hit the baseline.

But Burrage hit back with a double break, and converted a match point at the sixth time of asking to wrap up victory in an hour and four minutes.