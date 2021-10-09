Jodaa: Mouni Roy and Aly Goni Collaborate for a Song on Love and Sacrifice (Watch First Glimpse)
For the first time, Mouni Roy and Aly Goni have come together for a royal music video titled as Jodaa. The first glimpse of the song is out and it sees both the actors looking drop-dead gorgeous in their avatar. The track is sung by Bigg Boss 15 contestant Afsana Khan.
