JoCo notes: This city honored for its financial know-how. It’s tree recycling time

The City of Olathe has been named a 2020 Triple Crown Winner by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. The designation recognizes governments that have received the association’s certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting, popular annual financial reporting award and distinguished budget presentation award for a fiscal year. Olathe is one of 317 governments that received the Triple Crown for fiscal year 2020.

New renewing process for pet owners

Changes are coming in the new year to Overland Park pet owners.

Starting in 2023, residents will receive a permanent, renewable pet tag, rather than getting a new tag each year. Pet licenses will still need to be renewed annually. Replacements for the permanent pet tags will be available for $1. All dogs and cats in Overland Park must be licensed by the time they reach 6 months old, or within 30 days of being brought into the city. The City Clerk’s office said it will send renewal statements out during the first week of 2023. Pet owners can apply or renew licenses online by June 30 without penalty.

Truck traffic enforcement in Gardner

The City of Gardner will begin enforcing its prohibition of truck traffic on West 199th Street and Clare Road within city limits starting Jan. 1. Restrictions include any commercial vehicle, with the exception of local trucks, emergency vehicles, agricultural vehicles and road or public utility maintenance vehicles. Violation of the truck ordinance can result in a fine of $200.

‘Blossoms in Winter’ on exhibit

Suzann Geringer’s work “Blossoms in Winter” is being featured at the George R. Schlegel Gallery in Roeland Park. Included are Geringer’s large flower-themed oil and acrylic paintings as well as drawings, acrylic sketches and prints on paper. The exhibition will continue through Jan. 7. The gallery is located on the second floor of Roeland Park City Hall, 4600 W. 51st St.

Prairie Village ready to recycle trees

Prairie Village residents have several ways to recycle their live trees after the holidays. Republic Services will pick up trees curbside during the first two weeks in January. Trees taller than 6 feet must be cut in half. The trees will be picked up on each resident’s typical trash pickup date. Trees can be placed in designated areas of Porter, Franklin, and Taliaferro Parks through Jan. 15 Trees must be free of all lights, ornaments, stands, and metal nails.

Math Wings winners named

Winners have been named in the 2022 Olathe elementary and middle school Math Wings and Math Counts competition. The Math Wings winners from Regency Place Elementary School were fourth-graders Vihaan Sripathi, Kailea Mack and Oliver Bennett; and fifth-graders Jonathan Gampher, Sofia Virgilio, and Ze-Ian Sea.

Other winners included Frontier Trail Middle School sixth-grade team members Ian Clarke, Caleb See, Nathan Zhang and Tristan Erb; Chisholm Trail Middle School team of Connor McRostie, Will Brotherson, Declan Hodge and Eric Lin; California Trail Middle School students Mahi Kohli, Anay Chatterjee, Manu Sripathi and Sanjay Kailad; and Prairie Trail Middle School students Aiden Olsen, Keaden Yim, Mehardeep Signh and Santosh Subramanian.

Olathe Math Wings and Math Counts is an after-school math club.

Shawnee Mission Schools journalists honored

The Harbinger, Shawnee Mission East High School’s newspaper, and the Northwest Passage, Shawnee Mission Northwest’s newspaper, earned Pacemaker awards from the National Scholastic Press Association. The Pacemaker is considered the top honor for high school journalism. Honored were Harbinger’s editors Celia Condon and Sydney Newton, and adviser Dow Tate; and Northwest Passage editors Grace Logan and Veronica Meiss, and adviser Susan Massy.

More swim hours in Lenexa

The Lenexa Rec Center is extending its open swim hours at its indoor pool Dec. 19-23, and Dec. 27 and 30. The hours will be noon to 8:30 p.m. Admission is free for rec center members, $8 for Lenexa residents, and $10 for nonresidents.

Winning bookmarks displayed at library

Submissions for the Friends of Johnson County Library Bookmark Contest are on display in the children’s area at Central Resource Library. Winners were selected from more than 400 original illustrations in seven age categories, ranging from preschool to adult from throughout the county.

The winners from kindergarten and pre-K: Ella Cillessen, Our Lady’s Montessori School, Miles Haddix, Monarch Montessori School and Dom Kirkland, Village on Mission Preschool. From grades 1 and 2: Xander Brooks, Westwood View Elementary School, Nichole Lambert, Oak Hill Elementary School and Zoie Mota, John Paul II Catholic School. From grades 3 and 4: Finley Aulbur, Valley Park Elementary School, Paisley Buller, Timber Creek Elementary School and Anna Burris, Curé of Ars Catholic School. From grades 5 and 6: Lyla Everett, homeschool and Natalie Johnson, homeschool. From grades 7 and 8: Joanna Behrens, Hocker Grove Middle School, Sailor Buller, Aubry Bend Middle School, Isa Huckins, John Paul II Catholic School and Siena Roper, North Star Academy. From grades 9 through 12: Madeline Wiser, homeschool; and adults Zac Brooks, Westwood, Kelly Downs, Olathe, Kevin Gritzke, Overland Park, and Liz Vargas, Overland Park.