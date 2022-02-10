JoCo man claims ‘hostile’ Merriam officer arrested him over traffic infraction: lawsuit

A Johnson County man is suing a Merriam police officer for allegedly violating his civil rights by becoming “hostile” and placing him in handcuffs during an aggressive arrest that unfolded after he began recording the traffic stop on his cellphone.

In a case filed in the U.S. District of Kansas on Wednesday, Ajay Sood, a 57-year-old man of Indian descent, claims he was driving through the town of Merriam on Feb. 16, 2020 when he was pulled over by Officer Brandon Bates.

At the time, the lawsuit said, Sood was driving a vehicle with temporary Kansas plates. During the traffic stop, Bates told Sood he had taken a wide turn and that his license plates were associated with an active warrant, the lawsuit alleges.

Sood began to film the encounter on his cellphone. When Bates discovered what was happening, Sood alleges he was pulled from his vehicle, “taken to the ground” and injured, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Bates failed to provide clear commands to Sood before aggressively arresting him. During that time, as other officers arrived on scene, Sood also asked for food and water to address his high blood pressure and was denied. He also complained the handcuffs were too tight.

A Johnson County ambulance responded and took Sood to the hospital while still in handcuffs. Bates allegedly handed several citations to Sood at the hospital that were later dismissed, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Sood’s Fourth Amendment right protecting him from unreasonable searches and seizures was violated. Bates stopped the vehicle without a lawful reason, unreasonably restrained Sood and conducted an unlawful arrest, the lawsuit claims.

In addition to physical injuries, the lawsuit says the incident has made Sood “fear for his safety and well being” and “apprehensive of other police officers or similar authority figures.”

The city has not responded to a request for comment.