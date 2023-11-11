Jockey Graham Lee in intensive care with neck injury after fall

Graham Lee won the 2015 Gold Cup at Ascot

Grand National-winning jockey Graham Lee is in intensive care after being injured at Newcastle Racecourse.

The 47-year-old was unseated from his mount Ben Macdui as the stalls opened on Friday.

"He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where he is in intensive care with a neck injury," read a statement on Saturday from the Injured Jockeys Fund.

"He will undergo further tests today to assess the extent of the injury."

Lee rode more than 1,000 winners over the jumps, including Amberleigh House for trainer Ginger McCain in the 2004 Grand National.

He switched to riding on the Flat in 2012 and won the Gold Cup at Ascot three years later with Trip To Paris.