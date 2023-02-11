The Jockey Club is wrong to cancel its dress code – us Brits love to follow rules

Royal Ascot racegoers picnic on the grass of an event car park, on 18th June 1992, in Ascot, England - Getty Images

Honestly, the crimes committed in the name of the twin gods of modernisation and inclusivity mount by the day. Last week the Jockey Club announced it was scrapping the dress codes at all 15 of its race events, including Cheltenham and Aintree, and… oh dear. Hell hath no fury like a man or a woman whose sense of occasion has been scorned.

I can see why a dress code needs updating from time to time - sensitively and with a degree of sartorial, not to say emotional, intelligence. As I wrote last week, they exist to provide clarity and put people at ease. Nothing renders an event irrelevant faster than a dinosaur dress code. Granted there are some stark staring mad ones.

Establishments that favour a man in an eggy tie over an impeccably stylish one, or whose first reaction on seeing a chic woman in a sleeveless dress is to pass her a pashmina from a grubby selection in a box in reception, are asking to become laughing stocks.

Then there are the feverish bride-and-groomzilla dress codes. One guest wrote to The Telegraph fashion team to share the Pantone chart she’d been sent by a bride who wished to ensure the wedding photos would all be tastefully in the cream zone. And only the other week, a friend was taken aback to discover that along with her invitation to a 50th birthday weekend, there were photocopies of three elaborate mood boards featuring Keira Knightley in Atonement, Margot Robbie in Babylon and silent film actress, Theda Bara (supposedly an inspiration behind Robbie’s Babylon wardrobe).

I put these maniacal tendencies down to the general dearth of dress codes and the fear this fosters in nervous hosts that their clueless guests will turn up in merkins, or God forbid, ripped jeans. Which if the Jockey Club has their way, they may.

Because from now on, racegoers at Jockey Club events will be allowed to wear whatever they like - including trainers, the dreaded jogging bottoms and equally feared ripped jeans, provided it’s not “offensive fancy dress”, or football shirts and kits. That’s right. The new rules are no rules. In a nation that loves rules. You couldn’t make it up.

How an organisation could so misunderstand one of its key draws is a mystery. Talk about blinkers. Maybe it’s been taken over by Momentum.

Heaven knows, there are few enough opportunities to dress up in public. A first night at the Royal Opera House is, outfit wise, a complete let down. I’ve seen better dressed crowds on a march (admittedly it was an Italian one).

Yet, as evidenced by all your letters and emails to The Telegraph in the past week, one of the reasons Brits are happy to hand over their increasingly hard-earned cash to attend the Cheltenham Festival, Newmarket and various other events that promote dressing up, is because of - you’ve guessed - the smart outfits.

It’s amazing how resistant some people are to the idea that dressing up, far from being a sign that western civilisation is in the last throes of decadent self-immolation, is a fairly harmless activity. Not only that, it transforms the commonplace into something that feels - if this isn’t too offensive a word for the sensitive dears running the Jockey Club - special. Lord knows, we could do with more of that right now.

Glyndebourne, Henley, Royal Ascot and all those weddings for which we go so crazily overboard? They just wouldn’t be the same if guests turned up in leggings or Crocs, even if said Crocs are from Balenciaga. In fact, Balenciaga would just make everything more heinous, because the best dress codes are not there to erect boundaries between guests who have money and those who don’t, but to provide reassuring guidelines.

We might be a reserved and modest race most of the time, but cometh the hour, cometh the hat, the waistcoat, the posh frock and the unfeasibly high heels. There is nothing we Brits like more than a bit of a do. We’re good at them. We’re good at dressing up for them too and we reserve the right to wear a soggy fascinator in the rain.

It’s no coincidence that the fashion we’re most famous for is tailoring and ball-gowns. Speaking of which, this decision will do nothing to help all those small British millinery and occasionwear labels for whom these events are like Christmas, a Bar Mitzvah and Royal wedding rolled into one.

Let’s face it, for those who aren’t completely horse mad, most race fixtures would just be another freezing day out in a mud bath without the tailored Holland Cooper tweeds and glossy boots. Or as Isabel Wood put it on The Telegraph letters’ page, “dressing up adds to the sense of occasion”.

To suggest otherwise is to trivialise the intention behind dressing up, which is not simply about showing off (although there is that,) but about displaying good manners. It is the tech bros, in their washed-out joggers and stained college T-shirts who now come across as arrogant - too powerful to bother with the little things.

It’s also deeply patronising, suggesting that if you’re not Tarquin or Emily you probably won’t be able to cope with the complications of a suit or smart dress.

Dear Jockey Club, it’s not too late to rescind this act of self-sabotage. After all, ten to one says most of the crowd at Cheltenham will ignore the new non-rules anyway.