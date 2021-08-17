Jocalio is Number 134 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 List

Impressive Growth & Innovation Earns Next-Generation Jewelry Startup a Place on the Inc 5000's Coveted List

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jocalio, the leading end-to-end manufacturing to consumer marketing platform for independent jewelers, today announced that they have been listed at number 134 on the Inc. 5000 list – a prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies.



Jocalio recorded an impressive 3,159% growth rate over the past three years, earning them a listing in the magazine's coveted Inc. 500 issue. Jocalio also ranked 1st among jewelry companies. Jocalio uses a data-driven approach to solve two of independent jewelers' most significant challenges: leveraging digital marketing to drive customers in-store, and improving inventory turn by stocking collections that customers actually want to buy.



"The old ways of selling jewelry – based on seasonality and gut instinct – no longer work," said Val Katayev, CEO & Co-Founder of Jocalio. "Our inclusion in the Inc 500 demonstrates that our data-driven approach to jewelry manufacturing, marketing, and sales was a much-needed service to independent jewelers. Our growth-minded clients typically realize annual sales increase ranging from 20% to 100% after partnering with Jocalio, significantly higher than the average industry growth rate."

Jocalio's offering is powered by data science, proprietary tools, and a strong industry understanding to deliver robust and attributable results. For example, its highly successful in-store events program delivers jewelry based on anticipated demand, launches data-marketing campaigns to engage with highly-targeted audiences, and arranges in-store sales appointments at client stores. The turnkey process enables independent jewelers to avoid seasonal sales slumps, capitalize on market opportunities, and avoid surplus inventory.

"Data can be more valuable than diamonds within the jewelry business," said CMO and Co-Founder David Weisz. "By continuously leveraging consumer and market data, we can determine regional demand, market to and engage audiences through the right channels and help independent jewelers grow their top and bottom lines."

The Inc. 5000 list provides a glimpse into America's most dynamic economic segment: independent businesses. Many widely-known brands, including Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Intuit, Patagonia, Zillow, and Oracle, gained their first national exposure on the list.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year's Inc. 5000.

About Jocalio

Jocalio is a next-generation jewelry supplier with unique consumer marketing capabilities. Founded in 2017, Jocalio combines data-driven manufacturing and consumer marketing for independent jewelry retailers, to supply both exceptional fine jewelry and creative marketing solutions based on in-depth data. Jewelry collections are designed based on detailed "big data" analysis of market trends by consumer segments and matched to a retailer's existing and potential customers. Their integrated data marketing capabilities work to promote and engage with the right audience, and drive customers directly in-store. When brought together, their unique approach and unparalleled data capabilities drive independent jewelry retailers to success.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contact: Kevin Mercuri, kevin@propheta.com



