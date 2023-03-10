Jobs report: Employers added 311,000 jobs in February as hiring slowed; unemployment rose to 3.6%

U.S. employers added 311,000 jobs in February, a slowdown from the prior month’s blockbuster showing but a robust gain that could lead the Federal Reserve to accelerate the pace of interest rate hikes to fight inflation.

The unemployment rate rose from a 54-year low of 3.4% to 3.6%, the Labor Department said Friday.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had forecast 225,000 job gains.

Citing January’s half million payroll advances and a resurgence of inflation, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told Congress this week that officials will likely raise interest rates higher than expected and could again speed the pace of the hikes. The Fed meets March 21-22.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed in front of a Chipotle restaurant on October 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Labor Department announced that in the month of September the U.S. added 263,000 jobs as the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775884553 ORIG FILE ID: 1431462807

Powell suggested that Friday’s jobs report and fresh data on inflation next week would be critical in setting the Fed’s course over the next few months. His remarks triggered this week’s stock market sell-off and stoked fears that the aggressive rate increases could trigger a recession this year.

Most economists reckoned that hiring downshifted last month. Nancy Vanden Houten of Oxford Economics said January’s torrid job growth was amplified by unusually warm weather, especially in industries such as restaurants, hotels and construction. Although favorable weather boosted employment in February as well, it likely wasn’t a big factor, she says.

Also bolstering January’s gains were pandemic-related quirks in how Labor adjusted its figures to account for seasonal fluctuations during the holidays– a bump that likely reversed last month, economists say.

Is there still a labor shortage?

At the same time, Goldman Sachs said February payroll additions were probably juiced by persistent worker shortages that led many employers to pull forward spring hiring so they’re not caught flat-footed.

Other employment measures signaled a hiring pullback last month. Homebase, which supplies payroll software to small businesses, said job growth at the firms slowed dramatically nd the number of hours worked declined.

Will the job market slow down in 2023?

Generally, payroll growth is expected to dial back substantially this year after the U.S. added 4.8 million jobs last year, second only to the 7.3 million gained in 2021 as the nation recovered from the pandemic.

Now, however, the nation has recovered all 22 million jobs wiped out in the health crisis. And inflation and higher Fed interest rates are also expected to curtail employment gains. Moody’s Analytics forecasts just 856,000 new jobs this year while Oxford Economics and Barclays predict hundreds of thousands of job losses.

Tech companies have laid off nearly 300,000 workers since early 2022, according to layoffs.fyi, but job cuts have remained historically low, at least based on the level of initial jobless claims.

Many companies are reluctant to cut employees because of the worker shortages, says Oxford economist Ryan Sweet.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: U.S. jobs report shows 311,000 jobs added as hiring slowed/stayed strong