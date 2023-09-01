Jobs Numbers Roll out in Canada During Shortened Week

Monday

Markets are closed for Labour Day

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Factory orders (July)

Featured Earnings

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) (Q4) Reported EPS for loss of 22 cents compared to loss of 40 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Gitlab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) (Q1) Reported EPS for loss of 24 cents, compared to a loss of 40 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) (Q1) Reported EPS of 28 cents, compared to 16 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (T.MDI) (Q1) Reported EPS for 21 cents, compared to 25 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (V. SGML) (Q1) Reported EPS for gain of six cents, compared to loss of 29 cents to the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

U.S. trade deficit (July)

ISM services (August)

Fed Beige Book

Featured Earnings

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) (Q4) Reported EPS for 31 cents, compared to 28 cents in the prior-year quarter.

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) (Q2) Reported EPS for loss of 12 cents, compared to a loss of 18 cents to the prior-year quarter.

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) (Q2) Reported EPS for 65 cents, compared to 89 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Canadian international merchandise trade (July) In June, Canada's merchandise exports decreased 2.2%, while imports were down 0.5%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world widened from $2.7 billion in May to $3.7 billion in June.

Bank of Canada interest rate decision (about 10 a.m. EDT) In August, the Bank of Canada increased its target for the overnight rate to 5%, with the Bank Rate at 5¼% and the deposit rate at 5%.

Featured Earnings

Descartes Systems Group Inc (T. DSG ) (Q2) Reported EPS for 44 cents, compared to 46 cents to the prior-year quarter.

Transcontinental Inc (T.TCL.B) (Q3) Reported EPS for 52 cents, compared to 45 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial Jobless Claims (week of Sept. 1)

U.S. productivity (revision) (Q2)

Featured Earnings

Toro Co (NYSE:TTS) (Q3) Reported EPS for $1.23, compared to $1.19 in the prior-year quarter.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) (Q2) Reported EPS calls for gain of 11 cents, compared to loss of 18 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) (Q2) Reported EPS for $1.60, compared to $1.75 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Building Permits (July) The total monthly value of building permits in Canada increased 6.1% in June to $11.6 billion.

Ivey PMI (August) The index measured 48.6 in July, compared to 50.2 in June and 57 in July 2022.

Featured Earnings

BRP Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (T. DOO) (Q2) Reported EPS for $2.97, compared to $2.38 in the prior-year quarter.

Enghouse Systems Limited (T. ENGH) (Q3) Reported EPS for 30 cents, compared to 23 cents in the prior-year quarter.

TECSYS Inc. (T. TCS) (Q1) Reported EPS of 13 cents, compared to three cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead



Wholesale inventories (July)

Consumer credit (July)

Featured Earnings

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) (Q2) Reported EPS of 92 cents, compared to 90 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Anix Biosciences (NASDAQ: ANIX) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of nine cents, identical to the prior-year quarter

Rent the Runway Inc (NASDAQ:RENT) (Q2) Reported EPS for loss of 43 cents, compared to loss of 53 cents in the prior-year quarter

