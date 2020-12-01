These Jobs Will Be In Big Demand In The Post-Pandemic World
Millions of people are out of work around the world due to COVID-19, but when the pandemic ends, there will be new opportunities for those looking for work.
In the video above, HuffPost Canada’s senior business editor, Daniel Tencer, outlines some of the areas that are expected to see a post-pandemic hiring boom.
