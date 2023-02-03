Jobs growth surges in US despite slowdown fears

The world is watching how hiring in the US holds up

Jobs growth surged in the US in January, defying fears that the economy is heading for a downturn.

Employers added 517,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said.

That was far more than expected, pushing the unemployment rate down to 3.4% - the lowest rate since 1969.

Analysts are struggling to figure out what is happening in the world's largest economy, which is being buffeted by a mix of higher borrowing costs and rising prices.

Many forecasters have warned that the odds of a recession this year are unusually high, pointing to data which has indicated a recent pullback in consumer spending, declines in manufacturing and a sharp slowdown in home sales.

A recent survey by research company Morning Consult suggested nearly half of the public thinks the economy has already fallen into recession, or a period of decline.

Despite this, the labour market has remained strong - though the gains in January shocked even those economists who have argued against the gloomy predictions.

"This is a breathtaking number," economist Justin Wolfers, a professor at the University of Michigan, wrote on Twitter following the report.

The job gains in January were widespread, led by bars and restaurants, which are continuing to recover from the losses sparked by the pandemic.

Car manufacturers and tech and media firms were among the few industries to report job losses.