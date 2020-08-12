Jobless claims preview: Another 1.1 million Americans expected to have filed new unemployment claims last week

The number of individuals filing new unemployment insurance claims is expected to have improved to a fresh pandemic-era low last week, albeit while holding above the 1 million mark yet again.

The Labor Department is set to release its report on weekly unemployment insurance claims Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Here were the main metrics expected of the report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

Initial jobless claims, week ended Aug. 8: 1.1 million expected, vs. 1.186 million during the prior week

Continuing claims, week ended Aug. 1: 15.8 million expected, vs. 16.107 million during the prior week

If results come in as expected, Thursday’s report will reflect the twenty-first straight week that new claims totaled more than 1 million, with tens of millions of Americans put out of work during the coronavirus pandemic and forced business closures that ensued. Since the week ended March 20, more than 55 million individuals have filed new unemployment insurance claims.

At 1.1 million, the expected number of new claims last week would be the lowest since the start of the pandemic, after peaking at about 6.9 million in late March. Prior to the pandemic, however, weekly jobless claims were coming in consistently below 250,000.

Last week’s 1.186 million new claims had itself marked a pandemic-era low and the first decline in new jobless claims in three weeks, following back-to-back weeks of increases in mid-July.

Meanwhile, continuing claims, which are reported on a one-week lag, are also expected to have fallen to a fresh pandemic-era low for the week ended Aug. 1. This metric, which captures the number of individuals still receiving unemployment insurance benefits, has improved in seven of the last eight weeks’ worth of reports.

The steadily decreasing numbers of new and continuing unemployment claims appear to indicate a labor market recovering from the trenches earlier this spring. However, some economists pointed out that the recent decline in new claims may reflect jobless workers’ reluctance to file, with the federal government’s enhanced unemployment benefits having stopped at the end of July.

“The pressure is coming off just slightly in the labor market with unemployment claims coming down from recent highs. But we cannot be sure or not if this is good news for the recovery or whether it is the lapse in those $600 weekly checks from the federal government that is now a disincentive for some newly jobless workers to file,” Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist for MUFG Union Bank, said Friday. “There are anecdotal reports that some states are tightening the eligibility requirements for unemployment benefits where jobless workers need to aggressively search for new employment opportunities to receive assistance.”

“Any way you look at it, the party may be over for those getting government assistance after being made redundant after this recession,” he added. “Unless the unemployment rate starts to climb, both federal and state governments may be growing more reluctant to bail out jobless workers.”

Still, nearly every US state reported declines in their levels of unadjusted new claims during the last week of July, including the states in the South and West that had been grappling with a rise in coronavirus case counts and business re-closures during the beginning of the summer. Rhode Island was the only state last week to report a modest increase in new claims on an unadjusted basis.

This post will be updated with the results of the Labor Department’s weekly unemployment claims report Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

