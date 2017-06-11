Jobe wins senior event in Iowa by 1 shot

Scott McCarron watches his putt on the ninth green during the final round of the PGA Tour Champions Principal Charity Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Brandt Jobe won the PGA Tour Champions event Sunday by one shot, finishing at 14-under 202 for his first victory in 19 years.

Jobe shot a 69 in the final round to snap a winless drought that had stretched back to 1998, when he took first in a tournament in Japan.

Scott McCarron, who won in Iowa in 2016, was second at 13 under after shooting a final round 66.

Kevin Sutherland holed out for an eagle on No. 18 to join McCarron at 203.

Money leader Bernhard Langer finished at 12 under, while Scott Verplank, Tom Lehman and Steve Flesch were another shot back.

Marco Dawson and Stephen Ames finished at 207.