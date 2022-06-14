Rising prices see regular pay drop at fastest rate in a decade

Breaking News image

Regular pay is falling at the fastest rate in more than a decade when taking into account rising prices, the Office for National Statistics has said.

Between February and April, pay excluding bonuses was down 2.2% from a year earlier when adjusted for inflation, the ONS said.

UK household budgets are being squeezed by record fuel and energy costs.

However, pay including bonuses is outpacing price rises, rising by 0.4% when taking inflation into account.

The ONS also said the number of job vacancies in the UK rose to a new record of 1.3 million from March to May.

The unemployment rate stood at 3.8% in the February to April period, while the employment rate edged up to 75.6%, but remains lower than before the pandemic, the UK's statistics body said.