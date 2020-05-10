Job retention scheme set to be extended to September

Rishi Sunak and pound coins - The Telegraph

Ministers are expected to extend the state bankrolling of wages until the end of September, albeit at a reduced rate of 60pc, while also topping up the pay packets of staff brought back to work on a part-time basis.

Changes to the furlough scheme could be announced by Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, as soon as tomorrow.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The move is part of a package of ­reforms to wean Britain off furloughing as the Covid-19 lockdown is eased, with the Government desperate to get staff back to work.

Industry sources told the Telegraph that Cabinet ministers have ­begun telling bosses that the coronavirus job retention scheme will continue throughout the summer, with the taxpayer footing the bill for 60pc of wages.

Last night a Treasury source said talks were ongoing with final decisions on the furlough scheme yet to be taken.

Alongside the extension of the coronavirus job retention scheme, Mr Sunak is preparing to announce that furloughed staff returning to work part time will have their wages “topped up” by the Government.

Businesses are to be incentivised to gradually bring staff back to work so that social distancing rules can be ­observed and operations can be slowly built back up.

The Government has faced a growing headache of how to ­taper back its furloughing regime, which is costing an estimated £16bn a month, since it was introduced in March.

Originally intended to run until May, it was later extended until June.

With more than half of the adult population being bankrolled by the state, the Exchequer has been left with a furloughing bill that could soon surpass that of the cost of running the NHS.

Mr Sunak has previously insisted that “there will be no cliff edge to the furlough scheme” as the Treasury considers ways to wind the subsidy down and get Britain back to work.

Sunak and Bailey vs coronavirus

Some business figures have raised concerns about prolonging state intervention in the economy.

Story continues

Sir Lloyd Dorfman, the founder of bureau de change firm Travelex, said: “This furloughing is unsustainable for an extended period of time. I think they’re going to start to unwind it. And I think they’ve got to, they’ve got to get economic activity back happening again.”

The Institute of Directors welcomed plans to make furlough more flexible.

Edwin Morgan, director of policy, said: “Enabling people to return to work gradually can help businesses get back on their feet. With demand still flagging across the economy, and social distancing proving a challenge for many firms, the Government needs to be agile with its support.”

Business Briefing Newsletter REFERRAL (Article)

A Treasury spokesman said: “The coronavirus job retention scheme is an absolutely crucial element of our financial support in protecting jobs and businesses through this crisis and has already supported millions of workers across the UK.

“Future decisions around the scheme will take into account the wider context of any lockdown extension, as well as the public health ­response, so that people and businesses can get back to work when it is safe to do so.”