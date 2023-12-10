The Job Perk That 40% Of Us Would Switch Jobs For

According to a survey by YouGov, quarter of women say they regularly experience period pains that affect their ability to work. Additionally, on average, women who menstruate rate a typical period as being a 4.3 on a 10-point pain scale, with the average ‘worst ever’ period pain score rising to 6.5.

According to NHS Inform, period pain, also known as the medical term “dysmenorrhoea”, can be anything from dull, achy cramps to intense pain that feels unmanageable and cannot easily be relieved.

Painful periods can also be strong indicators of conditions such as endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory disease, fibroids, adenomyosis and polycystic ovary syndrome.

Managing this level of pain can be extremely difficult and currently, there is no specific right under UK employment law to paid leave for those who suffer from menstrual pain or other related health issues. Employees must therefore take sick leave if they need time off work for menstrual pain, according to global law firm Clyde & Co.

However, data from global health experts Lifesum suggests that if employers want to retain staff, they’ll need to prioritise support for staff experiencing period pain.

40% of female Gen Z and millennials would quit tomorrow for a job that better supported their menstrual cycle

According to the results of the research, gen-z and millenial staff take their wellbeing very seriously with almost half of respondents (47%) admitting that they would quit their job tomorrow for one that better supported their wellbeing and 71% stating that they would be more productive at work if their employer improved their health and wellbeing offerings.

When it comes to those that experience menstrual cycles, 40% of female respondents said that they would quit their job tomorrow for one that better supported their menstrual cycle.

This is not completely surprising, given that one million people experiencing menopause in the UK quit their jobs due to the debilitating symptoms of the process.

Story continues

Wesleigh Roeca, director of business development at Lifesum said, “Hormones regulate every process in the body, including stress and productivity, meaning employers risk losing top talent if they don’t offer support, such as fertility planning and hormonal health.”

Remote working is here to stay

The research found that the majority of Gen Z and millennials want their employers to continue offering flexibility, with 54% saying they would find alternative jobs if hybrid work was not an option.

“Flexibility is hugely motivating, which employers must consider when attracting and retaining talent. Whether it’s working from home or the office, employers should inspire Gen Z and millennials to improve their health by making smarter food choices using services such as Lifesum, as this positively impacts engagement and productivity,” said Roeca

If this data is anything to go by, the modern workplace could be a lot more accommodating and flexible in years to come.

Related...