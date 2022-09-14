New Job Opportunities for Software Engineers in Cluj at Leading ESG Software Provider Wolters Kluwer Enablon’s Newest Office

Enablon

Research and Development Center to accelerate Enablon’s continued innovation and impact toward creating a responsible, productive and safe world

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software engineers looking to help create a better world through innovative technology now have the opportunity to join the global team of leading software provider Enablon. New job openings are available in Cluj, Romania, as Wolters Kluwer Enablon continues to accelerate innovation with its office there. With its newest technology hub, Enablon – a global leader in software solutions for ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance); GRC (Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance); EHSQ (Environment, Health, Safety, and Quality); and ORM (Operational Risk Management) – is expanding on Wolters Kluwer’s presence in Cluj.



“Enablon and Cluj are a perfect pair,” says Tudor Ziman, Director of Product Software Engineering, Wolters Kluwer Enablon. “Cluj is one of the world’s dynamic information technology and communications centers, with a rich environment of top-notch software engineers and thousands of talented university graduates eager to make an impact on the world.”

Industry-leading software

The Enablon Vision Platform – now live with Version 9.4 – empowers organizations to collaborate in a new way to manage risk and builds on a foundation that’s designed to deliver a comprehensive 360-degree view of risk. It’s how Enablon delivers deep impact where it matters most.

Adds Ziman: “Enablon is an industry pioneer and award-winning SaaS provider, recognized around the world for delivering innovative and industry-leading risk management solutions. The wealth of knowledge and experience in this region will accelerate our development and expansion as we continue to build out our industry-leading solutions.”

Hundreds of industry-leading enterprises and millions of users worldwide rely on Enablon’s solutions to reduce environmental impact, minimize risks, increase worker safety, prevent incidents from happening, and achieve regulatory compliance.

Talented and dedicated team

“By joining our highly skilled and diverse global Enablon team, our colleagues in Cluj also have the unique opportunity to play an integral role in forming the workplace culture at our newest office,” says Ziman. “We are looking to welcome team members in Cluj who are eager to help establish an open and collaborative environment focused on building the teams for our next generation of Data Services and Mobile experience.”

Enablon’s Research and Development hub in Cluj expands the team of software experts in offices in France, The Netherlands, and Chicago.

For additional information about Enablon in Cluj, including photos of the office and a fact sheet, click here for the media kit. To view current job openings, click here. Also, visit the Enablon website, and follow the team on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

