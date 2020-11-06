Job market recovery from COVID-19 slows in October, with only 84,000 new jobs

Canada's job market added 84,000 new jobs in October, a better figure than expected but one that means the economy still has more than 600,000 fewer paid workers today than it did in February, before COVID-19 struck.

That's the lowest monthly jobs number since the recovery started in May.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that most sectors of the economy added jobs, except the accommodation and food services industry, which shed another 48,000 — mostly in Quebec.

The data agency said the jobless rate held steady at 8.9 per cent. That means there are 1.8 million Canadians who are officially classified as unemployed. That's 683,000 more people than were officially jobless in February.

On top of the number of people still jobless, Statistics Canada said there are an additional 433,000 people who are employed, but working less than half the amount they normally do, because of the pandemic.