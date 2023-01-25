Are you out of a job? Looking for one? What unemployment looks like in South Florida

What does the job picture look like in South Florida?

In the midst of the pandemic in 2020, unemployment rates soared, especially as the restaurant and tourism industry shut down.

The unemployment chart doesn’t look like that anymore.

Jobless figures were stable in the state from November to December 2022, with a 3% drop in unemployment, according to an analysis by financial firm WalletHub. That’s compared to twice as many people unemployed in December 2020 compared to December 2022.

The interactive chart below, with data from the U.S. Department of Labor, shows the unemployment rate spike and plunge from the pandemic to recent months in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Hover over the lines to get more information.

With everything back open, even with high transmission risk of COVID in Miami-Dade, many people are back to work.