Job cuts hit London hardest during Covid pandemic
Dole queues have risen fastest in London during the Covid pandemic, official figures reveal today.
They show the claimant count in the capital hitting 491,295, or 8.1 per cent, in November.
This is a jump of 313,880 in a year, or a 5.2 percentage points rise.
This compares to an increase in the North East of 2.9 percentage points, 3.5 in the North West, 3.3 in Yorkshire and the Humber, three in the East Midlands, 3.5 in the West Midlands, 3.2 in the East of England and the South East, and 2.9 in the South West.
Civic leaders in some regions have claimed London is being given special treatment by the Government in its efforts to tackle the disease.
With Sheffield allocated Tier 3 restrictions after lockdown, proud Yorkshireman and Liberal Democrat peer Paul Scriven tweeted on November 26: “I’ve decided the only way Sheffield is going to be put into Tier 2 is to convince Johnson and Hancock we are an outer Borough of London!”
On the same day, Hartlepool council leader Shane Moore messaged: ““Dear @MattHancock, please can you explain why these London Boroughs have been spared T3 restrictions? Once again London getting preferential treatment while the North is punished. Maybe test equally in London too & you’ll get a real picture. #tiersystem #farce”.
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, today sought to “correct a myth,” telling The Standard: “I don’t hate London, I love it. London does better pubs, they are the thing I miss the most from when I lived there.
“When we argue for the North we are only saying we want the same as everybody else, not that we resent London.”
The capital has now been put in Tier 3 and today’s figures from the Office for National Statistics show that many areas of the city have been hard hit by job losses during lockdowns and other restrictions.
Some of them in east and north London are also at the centre of the second wave surge in cases.
Haringey has seen the claimant count rise by 7.5 percentage points or 14,000 people, Newham by 7.4 or 18,455 and Brent by 7.3 or 15,950.
Sixteen boroughs have seen their claimant count rise by more than 10,000 in a year.
The other thirteen are - in inner London - Hackney 11,510 (5.7 percentage points), Lambeth 12,975 (5.4), Lewisham 12,430 (5.8), Southwark 12,025 (5.2), Tower Hamlets 13,210 (5.5), and - in outer London - Barnet 12,575 (5), Croydon 12,775 (5.2), Ealing 14,410 (6.5), Enfield 12,090 (5.7), Hillingdon 10,275 (5.2), Hounslow 10,685 (6), Redbridge 11,125 (5.6) and Waltham Forest 12,710 (6.8).
Sheffield has seen a rise of 12,715 (3.3 percentage points), Hartlepool 1,585 (2.8), Liverpool 14,605 (4.3) and Manchester 18,400 (4.7), though the latter three had higher claimant count rates in November than London given the levels of unemployment in these areas before the pandemic hit.
Read More
Government suggests ‘Christmas at Easter’ as London wakes up to Tier 3
Unemployment surges as covid-19 hits employers despite furlough scheme
London’s Covid unemployment crisis sees 171% surge