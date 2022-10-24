Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara Join Period Thriller ‘The Island’

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have bagged the two lead roles in Pawel Pawlikowski’s next feature tentatively titled “The Island,” a period thriller scheduled to start shooting in 2023.

The film will be shopped by FilmNation Entertainment to international buyers at the upcoming American Film Market.

The film is being directed and written by Pawlikowski and is inspired by true events.

Also Read:

CAA Severs Ties With Kanye ‘Ye’ West

The synopsis for the film, loosely based on a true story, is as follows: “The Island” is about an attractive American couple in the 1930s who turn their back on civilization to build their own private paradise on a deserted island and live off the land. But after a millionaire passing by on his yacht inadvertently turns them into a tabloid newspaper sensation, a self-styled Countess arrives out of the blue with her two strange lovers with plans to take over the island and build a luxury hotel. This larger-than-life European “countess” and her entourage soon begin to threaten the Eden that the couple has built and battle lines are quickly drawn. Psychological warfare ensues as seduction and jealousy descend into sexual infidelity, betrayal, and eventually murder—at exactly the same time, nature itself turns against these island interlopers.

The film is produced by Tanya Seghatchian and John Woodward for Apocalypso Pictures and Brightstar. Mario Gianani and Lorenzo Gangarossa are co-producing for Wildside, a Fremantle company, with Vision Distribution in collaboration with Sky. Ewa Puszczynska is co-producing for Extreme Emotions. Reno Antoniades is the executive producer.

FilmNation Entertainment is launching international sales at the upcoming AFM with WME Independent representing US rights.

Also Read:

Who Is Kang? A Guide to the MCU’s New Thanos

Phoenix is represented by WME and Mara is represented by WME and Entertainment 360.