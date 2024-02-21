Who Is Joaquim Valente? Everything to Know About Gisele Bündchen's New Boyfriend

The supermodel and her jiu-jitsu instructor have reportedly been dating since June 2023.

Over a year after her high-profile divorce from NFL superstar Tom Brady, supermodel Gisele Bündchen has a new man in her life. But, according to sources close to the mom and model, she and her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, go back much longer than fans may have thought. According to People, the two met after Bündchen's children started taking classes at his academy — and the sparks flew from there.

"They started out as friends," a source said. "Their friendship turned romantic after the divorce."

Here's everything to know about the model's new man and their relationship.

How long have Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente been dating?

The Victoria's Secret alumane and the martial arts athlete started dating after Bündchen's divorce from Tom Brady, which was announced in 2022.

"They have been dating since June. They're taking it slow. They started out as great friends first. She's very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other," a source told People in February 2024.

Gisele and Brady were married for 13 years and share two children, a 14-year-old son named Benjamin and an 11-year-old daughter named Vivian.

"Joaquim is a great guy. He is down to earth, kind and inspiring. Gisele was hesitant about dating after the divorce. It's been very natural for her to date Joaquim," a second source told People.

Where is Joaquim Valente from?

Valente and Bündchen are both from Brazil and share similar backgrounds. Currently, they both live in Miami.

"They come from similar backgrounds. They both left Brazil very young. They have both created amazing lives for themselves in the U.S. They both love Miami, but also enjoy traveling. They both enjoy healthy living. Gisele's in a great space. She is happy and very much enjoying life. Joaquim is perfect for her," the source added.

What does Joaquim Valente do?

Valente and his brothers, Pedro and Gui, founded a jiu-jitsu academy, aptly named the Valente Brothers Academy. The school was established in the 1990s and Joaquim is trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, boxing, and jūdō. He earned his black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu back in 2007.



Does Joaquim Valente Have Instagram?

Valente does appear to have a personal Instagram account, but it's set to private. So, fans of the couple or of jiu jitsu in general can follow the official Valente Brothers Academy account.

When did Joaquim Valente and Gisele Bündchen meet?

Gisele's children started taking classes at Valente Brothers Academy in 2021. While she wasn't taking classes herself, she told Dust Magazine that seeing Valente in action made her change her mind.

"Initially, I wasn't even considering it for myself," she told the publication, according to the Valente Brothers official website. "But when I brought [my son] to the first class and started talking to Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self-defense. It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life, and how I have a path to develop and become the best version of myself."

In February 2022, Bündchen posted about her newfound love of jiu-jitsu training on Instagram.

"I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but specially for us women. Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let’s go! 🤛🏼," she shared.

Where have Joaquim Valente and Gisele Bündchen vacationed together?

The couple were spotted in Costa Rica back in November 2022, with Page Six reporting that Valente joined Bündchen and her kids so that they could continue their training. The trip came just two weeks after Bündchen and Brady's divorce, but sources insist that the trip was strictly professional.



