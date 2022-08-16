Joao Pedro: Watford issue hands-off warning as Newcastle’s £20m bid for Brazilian striker rejected

(Getty Images)

Watford are adamant that striker Joao Pedro is not for sale this month after Newcastle failed with a £20million bid for the Brazilian.

Newcastle want to sign a forward before the transfer window shuts on September 1 and Pedro is viewed as an ideal target as he can operate out wide as well as through the middle.

However, Watford have turned down their opening offer and told the club that they have no wish to sell this summer.

The Hornets view Pedro as a big part of their present and future, with the aim being for him to help them win promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Watford are under no financial pressure to sell after banking £20m by allowing Emmanuel Dennis to join newly-promoted Nottingham Forest.

However, that is not behind their strong stance on Pedro, whom they would be determined to keep even if Dennis had stayed put.

Watford had expected to lose one of Dennis or Ismaila Sarr this summer, but so far no concrete approaches have been made for the latter.

Staying put: Watford do not want to sell Joao Pedro amid interest from Newcastle (Getty Images)

Leeds have been credited with an interest in the Senegal international, though that has not materialised into a formal bid as yet.