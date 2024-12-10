Joao Felix Starts At Cole Palmer’s Place | 4-2-3-1 Chelsea Predicted Lineup Vs Astana

3-0 against Aston Villa, 5-1 vs Southampton, and 4-3 scoreline to defeat Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea are on a roll. Enzo Maresca’s team are showing their potential and is currently one of the contenders to challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title.

The Blues have their next game lined up against Astana in the Europa Conference League this week. They are at the top of the points table with 12 marks after four games. It means that they will have the liberty of rotating the squad.

4-2-3-1 Chelsea Predicted Lineup Vs Astana

Defence

Robert Sanchez would’ve been sacrificed for Filip Jörgensen even if he hadn’t leaked two easy goals against Tottenham Hotspur. Right-back Moises Caicedo showed promising signs but Malo Gusto is likely to play this game.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Axel Disasi come in for Benoit Badiashile and Levi Colwill at the heart of the defence as Enzo Maresca would prefer rotating the squad. An embarrassing day for Marc Cucurella, who is likely to be replaced by Renato Veiga in the left-back spot.

Midfield

While Enzo Fernandez gets a well-deserving rest, Romeo Lavia is ineligible to play. In their absence, Carney Chukwuemeka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall should form the holding midfield duo and will hold the responsibility of controlling the tempo of the game.

Attack

Cole Palmer wasn’t named in the squad, making him unavailable for this game. Joao Felix is the front-runner to operate in his position.

Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho make way for Tyrique George and Mykhailo Mudryk on the wings with Marc Guiu playing as a striker instead of Nicolas Jackson.

Reece James (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (hamstring), and Omari Kellyman (thigh) aren’t available to participate in this game due to the mentioned injuries. Notably, Cesare Casadei is suspended due to the red card he picked up against Heidenheim.