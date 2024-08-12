Joao Felix to Chelsea: Blues in talks over shock striker return after Samu Omorodion deal collapses

Atletico Madrid have offered Joao Felix to Chelsea after the Blues’ move for Samu Omorodion broke down over final contract details.

Chelsea are thought to be weighing up their options after talks with Omorodion hit a last-minute impasse, with the deal now close to being scuppered.

Atletico are understood to have floated the option of Chelsea moving for Felix instead, in a deal that would allow the Madrid side to press on with plans to sign both Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher and Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez.

Chelsea and Atletico are both thought to be keen to ensure that Gallagher’s move to Spain can be completed without any hitches, and now the two clubs are expected to hold further talks on Felix.

Shock return: Chelsea could bring former loanee Joao Felix back from Atletico Madrid this month (Getty Images)

Portugal striker Felix spent six months on loan at Chelsea in the first half of 2023, and remains highly regarded by the Blues hierarchy.

Felix spent last season on loan at Barcelona after tensions with Atletico chiefs reached new levels.

The Madrid club have been looking for a permanent sale for one of their top assets for some time, and now believe that a move to Chelsea for Felix could allow them to complete the signings of both Gallagher and Alvarez.

Chelsea were thought to have been keen to keep Felix permanently after his six months in west London, but former head coach Mauricio Pochettino did not want the 24-year-old in his squad.

Enzo Maresca’s installation as Chelsea head coach means that the Blues chiefs can take a fresh perspective on Felix, and one which will involve the former Leicester boss’ crucial input.