Joao Cancelo reveals facial injury as Man City star details terrifying burglary and assault on family

(Instagram @jpcancelo)

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo has detailed a terrifying encounter with four “cowards” at his home, in an alleged burglary attempt that left him with a cut above his eye.

An Instagram post on Thursday night revealed the nasty injury suffered by the 27-year-old, who said it was the result of “showing resistance” to the thieves.

“Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family,” Cancelo wrote. “When you show resistance this is what happens.

“They managed to take all my jewelry and leave my face in this state.

“I don't know how there are people with such meanness. The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all OK.

“After so many obstacles in my life this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong, like always."

A Man City statement confirmed a police investigation into the incident, which came just a day after Cancelo helped his team beat Brentford 2-0 in West London to open up an eight-point lead in the Premier League title race.

It read: “We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted.

“Joao and his family are being supported by the club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter.”