Joanne Wood has ‘no excuses’ for UFC Fight Night 198 loss, praises ‘beast’ Taila Santos

Joanne Wood was all class in the wake of a difficult setback at UFC Fight Night 198.

Wood (15-7 MMA, 7-7 UFC) suffered a first-round submission loss to Taila Santos (19-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) in an important women’s flyweight matchup on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The result dropped Wood’s UFC record to .500, and marked the fourth time in her octagon tenure that she’s been submitted inside Round 1.

Those facts aren’t a deterrent to Wood, though. She said she takes full responsibility for the outcome of the fight, and although she plans to take her lumps for not producing the win, said it’s not going to hold her down from pushing forward.

Felt great tonight and I had a great camp no excuses I just got caught..congratulations to my opponent santos she is a beast! 🇧🇷 ..This is an unforgiving sport even when you do everything right and everything in your power to be the best prepared you can be it can still just not be good enough. Hard pill to swallow but l love it and I ain’t giving up! ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Wood was unable to get much going in the bout with Santos. She landed a couple good strikes early on, but then her Brazilian foe showed off the power by scoring a pair of knockdowns. Wood wouldn’t get up from the second one, as Santos swarmed her and finished the fight with a rear-naked choke.