Joanna Lumley Matches Her Hot Pink Outfit to Her Damehood Medal in Ceremony with Princess Anne

Glenn Garner
·2 min read
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Dame Joanna Lumley poses after being made a Dame Commander for services to drama, entertainment and charity at a investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on July 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Dame Joanna Lumley poses after being made a Dame Commander for services to drama, entertainment and charity at a investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on July 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty Images)

Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty

That's Dame Joanna Lumley to you, sweetie darling!

The Absolutely Fabulous star, 76, received her damehood Thursday as she was honored for her services to drama, entertainment and charitable causes during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace with Princess Anne.

"It's huge. It's absolutely huge," Dame Joanna told the Press Association of the honor, which she said felt "like a fairy story."

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Steps Out for a Surprise Royal Mother-Daughter Outing with Princess Anne

She looked every inch the fashion icon she portrayed for decades on Ab Fab, donning a chic hot pink ensemble with a matching ribbon in her hat, all complementing the pink ribbon on her medal.

"I mean these are things that, as a child being ticked off and having my prefect badge taken away for smoking, something that you would never dream of is that you would be honored in Buckingham Palace to become a Dame," Lumley added.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall with Joanna Lumley (L) during The Oldie Luncheon, in celebration of the Duchess's 75th Birthday, at National Liberal Club on July 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall with Joanna Lumley (L) during The Oldie Luncheon, in celebration of the Duchess's 75th Birthday, at National Liberal Club on July 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Chris Jackson/Getty

Lumley raved about being honored by Princess Anne, 71, whom she said is "so lovely" and "just such a wonderful sort of figurehead for women in this country, I think [she is] courageous and active and modest and brilliant."

The Wolf of Wall Street actress previously received her OBE in 1995.

Thursday's ceremony came after Lumley attended a 75th birthday celebration for Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on Tuesday at the National Liberal Club, hosted by The Oldie magazine in honor of Her Royal Highness and other esteemed people aged 75 and older.

RELATED VIDEO: The Stars of "Absolutely Fabulous" on Photobombing a Kardashian and Why Kate Moss Rocks

Lumley is most beloved for her character in Absolutely Fabulous, which she originated and debuted on the show in 1992. She and costar Jennifer Saunders have revisited their roles as Patsy and Eddie, respectively, over the years and reunited for a 2016 wide-release movie.

Dame Joanna Lumley can currently be seen in her new travel series Joanna Lumley's Great Cities of the World, now streaming on BBC Select.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Roughriders support Marino over suspension; injured Redblacks player decries 'vile' comments

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are supporting a defensive lineman who has been suspended for four games by the Canadian Football League, the longest penalty ever dished out for in-game behaviour by the league, but have also apologized to the player he injured. The suspension was issued last Friday after the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. Garrett Marino received a two-game suspension for a dangerous and reckless low hit on Ottawa quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, which resulted in

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • Nighthawks dominate Elam Ending to hand 3rd straight loss to Bandits

    The Guelph Nighthawks limited the Fraser Valley Bandits to just two points in the Elam Ending to secure an 87-79 road victory in CEBL action on Friday. The dominating effort from the away team in the final sequence wrapped a hard-fought game that saw Fraser Valley start the fourth quarter with an eight-point advantage. Giorgi Bezhanishvili led Guelph (8-8) with 19 points. Cat Barber and Stefan Smith added 15 each. Former Toronto Raptors centre Lucas Nogueira grabbed seven rebounds. Shane Gibson

  • Raptors sign Champagnie to multi-year contract, Harper to two-way deal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Justin Champagnie to a multi-year contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but according to multiple media reports the contract is for two years with a partial guarantee in the first year. The Raptors also announced that forward Ron Harper Jr. has been signed to a two-way contract. The six-foot-six, 210-pound Champagnie averaged 2.3 points, two rebounds and 7.8 minutes in 36 games as a rookie with Toronto last season. The native of Brookly

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Hurricanes add Burns from Sharks, Pacioretty from Knights

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are betting that trading for veteran defenseman Brent Burns will help a regular playoff team make an even deeper postseason push. Getting another scoring option in winger Max Pacioretty essentially for free won’t hurt, either. The Hurricanes acquired the 2017 Norris Trophy winner in Burns from San Jose on Wednesday as the NHL opened its free-agency period. Later in the day, Carolina acquired Pacioretty from Vegas for future considerations as the Knigh

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Vancouver Canucks prospects have lots to prove as development camp gets underway

    VANCOUVER — Pulling on a Vancouver Canucks jersey was a dream come true for one of the club's newest prospects. Skating on the same ice as Henrik and Daniel Sedin at the team's development camp on Monday was something else entirely. “That's something I can't even put into words," Arshdeep Bains said of skating with the twins and former Canucks stars who now work in player development for Vancouver. "They're my idols and having them on the ice telling me what to do, I'll listen to anything they s

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • 'Extremely motivated' Murray excited for opportunity with Leafs: 'A lot to prove'

    TORONTO — Matt Murray is excited about the opportunity. He also knows there are more than a few doubters. The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired the goaltender — a player looking for a return to form that helped him twice win the Stanley Cup early in his career — from the Ottawa Senators on Monday along with two draft picks in exchange for future considerations. The move by Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas is undoubtedly a bold one in a shrinking netminding market with last year's No. 1 option, all-st

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "