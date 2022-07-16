Joanna Lumley Matches Her Hot Pink Outfit to Her Damehood Medal in Ceremony with Princess Anne

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Dame Joanna Lumley poses after being made a Dame Commander for services to drama, entertainment and charity at a investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on July 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty Images)

Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty

That's Dame Joanna Lumley to you, sweetie darling!

The Absolutely Fabulous star, 76, received her damehood Thursday as she was honored for her services to drama, entertainment and charitable causes during an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace with Princess Anne.

"It's huge. It's absolutely huge," Dame Joanna told the Press Association of the honor, which she said felt "like a fairy story."

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Steps Out for a Surprise Royal Mother-Daughter Outing with Princess Anne

She looked every inch the fashion icon she portrayed for decades on Ab Fab, donning a chic hot pink ensemble with a matching ribbon in her hat, all complementing the pink ribbon on her medal.

"I mean these are things that, as a child being ticked off and having my prefect badge taken away for smoking, something that you would never dream of is that you would be honored in Buckingham Palace to become a Dame," Lumley added.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall with Joanna Lumley (L) during The Oldie Luncheon, in celebration of the Duchess's 75th Birthday, at National Liberal Club on July 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Chris Jackson/Getty

Lumley raved about being honored by Princess Anne, 71, whom she said is "so lovely" and "just such a wonderful sort of figurehead for women in this country, I think [she is] courageous and active and modest and brilliant."

The Wolf of Wall Street actress previously received her OBE in 1995.

Thursday's ceremony came after Lumley attended a 75th birthday celebration for Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on Tuesday at the National Liberal Club, hosted by The Oldie magazine in honor of Her Royal Highness and other esteemed people aged 75 and older.

RELATED VIDEO: The Stars of "Absolutely Fabulous" on Photobombing a Kardashian and Why Kate Moss Rocks

Lumley is most beloved for her character in Absolutely Fabulous, which she originated and debuted on the show in 1992. She and costar Jennifer Saunders have revisited their roles as Patsy and Eddie, respectively, over the years and reunited for a 2016 wide-release movie.

Dame Joanna Lumley can currently be seen in her new travel series Joanna Lumley's Great Cities of the World, now streaming on BBC Select.