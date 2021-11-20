Joanna Gaines Shares Stunning New Photo With Chip in Honor of His Birthday

We owe HGTV star Chip Gaines a very happy birthday! Our party invitation must have gotten lost in the mail, but we're too busy gushing over Joanna's latest Instagram post in honor of her husband anyways.

Chip rang in his 47th birthday on November 14 and of course, Joanna took to social media to share a special tribute for her husband of 18 years. She captioned the photo with a sweet and simple message: "You make life better for all of us. Happy Birthday to the very best✨"

If you ask us, that photo should be framed! The Fixer Upper stars look picture-perfect as they stroll hand-in-hand down a countryside dirt road (what a vibe!). Fans and even celebrities ran to the comments to send Chip their best wishes, including actress Sophia Bush, Today host Willie Geist, E! News host Jason Kennedy and renowned chef Andrew Zimmern to name a few.

Chip and Joanna Gaines have come a long way as a couple. From first opening their store Magnolia 18 years ago to having their very own television network that honors all things DIY, design and creativity. Joanna even posted a major throwback of the couple when they first opened Magnolia in Waco, TX.

Part of her caption reads: "I can still hear the sound of the front door of that little shop opening, and the deep assurance that, despite how scared I was, I would never look back. Chip had pushed me to take a chance on something I believed in—so win or lose, I already knew I’d never be the same."

Fast forward to 2021 and the couple has expanded that Magnolia footprint, including their own collection at Target that we're not embarrassed to admit gets a visit every time we step foot in the store. With five children, the busy couple still makes sure to prioritize family...even if that means putting up a Christmas tree with their 3 year old before Thanksgiving.

Oh, and let's not forget that time Joanna fully supported Chip in going bald! That head of luscious hair was gone in a flash (or should be say buzz?), but it was all worth it considering it was for charity. He donated his locks to Children With Hair Loss, a non-profit organization that provides human hair replacements at no cost to children and young adults facing medically-related hair loss. After all was said and done, Chip helped raise over $320,000 for kids at St. Jude.

Chip's kind heart is just one more excuse why we're wishing the Magnolia Network star a very happy birthday!

