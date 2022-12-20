Joanna Gaines Shares Photos from Her 'Competitive' Daughters' Gingerbread House Contest

Joanna Gaines Asks Fans to Vote on 'Competitive' Daughters' Gingerbread House Contes

Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram

Joanna Gaines' girls are serious about their baking and decorating.

On Monday night, the Magnolia mom, 44, shared videos from the gingerbread house contest daughters Emmie, 12, and Ella, 16, had going on in her kitchen.

"I am going to need your help voting. These girls are competitive and I'm the only judge still awake," the mom of five told her Instagram followers on her Story.

Showing off the elaborate gingerbread setups — each with three attached houses, decorated in pastel color palettes with candy embellishments — Gaines set videos of each of the three options to Christmas music, only to learn that "the girls didn't like my videos."

"So here are the still shots," she said, then showing a photo of each.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Shares Adorable Clip of Son Crew Writing a Birthday Card for Dad Chip: 'I Love You'

As she waited for the votes to come in, Gaines shared a video from her spot on the couch, zooming in on a snowglobe on the shelf as she wrote, "Acting like the kitchen doesn't look like a Candyland explosion."

The third house, the most decorated of the three, won the contest, although the girls weren't quite satisfied with the results.

Later, Gaines shared another photo, writing, "Thank you to everyone that's still awake and voted. The girls wanted a re-vote and I told them to go to bed."

This isn't the first gingerbread house competition of the holiday season, with the Magnolia Journal founder asking for fans to help her with a vote in a contest on Thanksgiving that saw all five of her kids face off.

Gaines shares her daughters and sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 17, with husband Chip Gaines.

"Help me vote on the cutest gingerbread house!" Joanna posted on her Instagram Story, along with photos of the four options, opening it up with a poll in which fans could vote.

Joanna also shared "Crew's honorable mention," an adorable gingerbread house that showed he's getting the hang of decorating on his own.