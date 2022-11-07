Joanna Gaines Shares Photo of Son Asleep in Her Bed, Says She 'Didn't Get a Ton of Rest Last Night'

Joanna Gaines She'll Take 'Snuggles Over Sleep' After Son Crew Joined Her in Bed for a Night

Joanna Gaines is cherishing special moments with her youngest child.

On Saturday, the mom of five shared a selfie from bed with son Crew, sound asleep on her pillow with his arm draped partially across her shoulder.

"Didn't get a ton of rest last night but I'll take snuggles over sleep with this little one. ✨," she captioned the sweet shot.

The Fixer Upper star, 44, is also mom to sons Duke, 14, and Drake, 17, as well as daughters Emmie, 12, and Ella, 16, with husband Chip Gaines.

For PEOPLE's latest cover story, Joanna opened up about the importance of being "vulnerable" with her kids and how showing more humanity fosters a strong connection with them.

"I always thought, 'I'm the mom, I should have the answers,' " she explained.

Now, Joanna shares, "The older I've gotten, I've realized the more humanity these kids can see in me, the more we're going to connect."

"I want them to see the highs and lows, so when they're feeling anxieties about school or relationships, they know it's a safe place for them to come to me," she added.

Last month, Joanna shared a video on Instagram that showed different parts of her day with her 4-year-old, which began with him wanting to be a "tire man" and blowing up a bike tire with a pump as he played pretend with his mom.

"He woke up this morning and said he wanted to be a 'tire man' and then he changed his mind and wanted to be a butterfly catcher and that turned into becoming a fire maker," the Magnolia Network star wrote in the caption.

She added, "This little guy makes life fun ✨."