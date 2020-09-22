Joanna Gaines Shares Her Favorite Cozy Kitchen Color Combinations for Fall

From House Beautiful

Joanna Gaines shared her favorite kitchen paint color combinations based on her Magnolia Home line with the paint brand KILZ, and her picks will give any space a cozy atmosphere.



All of Joanna's favorite color combos have one aspect in common: They include white. In her four favorite color combinations, she pairs white with cream, bold blue, gray, and light blue or green.

The white and cream color combo offers a bit more versatility. You can take it in any direction–modern, industrial, traditional–and even switch it up as time goes on without having to repaint. If you’re looking for more of a moody vibe, Joanna suggests going with a bold blue hue. “We always keep the walls neutral when using a prominent darker cabinet color,” she said in a press email.

Photo credit: Magnolia Home More

Another one of her ideal pairings is most often used in traditional kitchen styles: gray and white. “You can interchange these colors easily since they are both neutrals, although I would recommend avoiding a monochromatic scheme of all gray,” she said. “I encourage you to play with fun hardware, lighting, and rugs to add pops of color and texture throughout the space.”

If you’re more attracted to color, Joanna recommends going with a light blue or green and white color combo for its subtle and classic characteristics. “We love Emmie’s Room (JG-13), because it’s the perfect calming combination of green and blue and reminds me of the ocean,” she said.

If you want to bring these color combos to life, you can explore Joanna's collection of paints with KILZ here .

